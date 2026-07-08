Market Tensions Rise as Trump Ends Iran Deal

Wall Streets Main Indexes Were Set To Open Lower On Wednesday After President Donald Trump Said An Interim Deal Aimed At Ending The War With Iran Was Over

Wall Street's main indexes are poised for a decline following President Donald Trump's statement that the interim deal with Iran is "over." The announcement, made during a NATO summit in Ankara, prompted a surge in oil prices and induced a global move away from risky assets.

Trump's declaration of disinterest in further negotiations with Iran marks a significant turn in ongoing tensions that have oscillated between confrontation and diplomacy. This leads to market instability, as previous deals seemed hopeful but ended without resolution. As a consequence, Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures both rose over 4%.

The energy sector benefitted, with significant premarket gains in companies such as Chevron and Exxon Mobil. However, rising fuel costs negatively impacted travel stocks, causing a drop in airline and cruise operator shares. The broader market saw a downturn, with major indices like the Dow and S&P 500 showing losses and the CBOE Volatility Index spiking, underscoring investor jitters.