Navigating Uncertainties: Central Banks and Forward Guidance

Communication By Central Banks Is Critical In Uncertain Times And Forward Guidance Has Been A Useful Tool In The Past

Amidst economic uncertainties, central bank communication emerges as a pivotal element. Historically, forward guidance has served as a valuable measure, prompting policymakers to reevaluate its scope and implementation, an IMF official stated on Wednesday.

Petya Koeva Brooks, the deputy director at the International Monetary Fund's research department, addressed media representatives, noting that the IMF is observing changes in the approach of some central banks to forward guidance.

She indicated that the IMF intends to initiate discussions on this topic in the coming months, underlining the importance of such engagements to navigate future economic landscapes.