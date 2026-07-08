Trump Appeals Verdict Amid $5.8 Million Escrow Standoff

Donald Trump's legal team requests U.S. courts to withhold a $5.8 million damages payout to writer E. Jean Carroll following a 2023 civil verdict for sexual abuse and defamation. Arguing potential irreparable harm and legal weaponization, Trump's lawyers aim to stall payments pending a Supreme Court rehearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lawyers For Us President Donald Trump Have Asked A Federal Judge Not To Authorize A Disbursement Of A Multimillion Dollar Damages Award To Magazine Writer E Jean Carroll To Satisfy A Civil Verdict In Which A Jury Found Him Liable For Sexually Abusing And Defaming Her In A Filing Late On Tuesday Night In Manhattan Federal Court | Updated: 08-07-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 21:06 IST
Trump Appeals Verdict Amid $5.8 Million Escrow Standoff
Donald Trump

Lawyers representing former U.S. President Donald Trump have petitioned a federal judge to halt the disbursement of a multi-million dollar damages award given to writer E. Jean Carroll. This request comes after a 2023 civil jury held Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll, with the interest-inflated verdict now at $5.8 million.

The legal team contends that Carroll should await a pending decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on Trump's bid to overturn the verdict. Trump's attorneys warn that any distribution of funds prior to this might cause him irreparable harm and could erode public trust in the judicial process, stressing the potential political implications alleged by Trump's supporters.

Meanwhile, Carroll's lawyers emphasize that Trump is delaying his financial obligations. As the legal battle continues, Trump's legal strategy includes appealing a separate $83.3 million verdict, where he claims presidential immunity for a previous denial. The ongoing legal saga underscores the high-profile nature of the decades-long dispute.

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