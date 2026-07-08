High-Stakes Talks at NATO Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Held Short Trilateral Talks With Us President Donald Trump And Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa On The Sidelines Of The Nato Summit In Ankara

In a surprising diplomatic maneuver, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy conducted brief trilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

This meeting took place on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, signaling potential shifts in international relations.

Although the advisor provided no additional details, the talks' implications could be significant for regional diplomacy.