High-Stakes Talks at NATO Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy engaged in brief trilateral discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during the NATO summit in Ankara. A Ukrainian presidential advisor confirmed the meeting to reporters but withheld further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Held Short Trilateral Talks With Us President Donald Trump And Syrian President Ahmed Alsharaa On The Sidelines Of The Nato Summit In Ankara | Updated: 08-07-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 21:07 IST
High-Stakes Talks at NATO Summit
President

In a surprising diplomatic maneuver, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy conducted brief trilateral talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

This meeting took place on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, signaling potential shifts in international relations.

Although the advisor provided no additional details, the talks' implications could be significant for regional diplomacy.

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