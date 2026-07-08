Trump Optimistic About Potential Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting at NATO Summit

In a significant development at the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump suggested that such a meeting could pave the way for a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Europe.

During side discussions with Zelenskyy, Trump highlighted that this potential agreement had been under negotiation for a considerable time, with both leaders well-acquainted with the issues at stake. 'I just think they're going to make a deal,' Trump stated, reflecting on the preparedness of both parties to reach an understanding.

Trump further noted the significant pressure on both President Putin and other stakeholders to bring an end to the conflict, acknowledging Putin's discontent with the current situation. Emphasizing the urgency of negotiations, Trump articulated his hope that discussions between Putin and Zelenskyy would soon yield a positive outcome, highlighting the resilient future he envisions for Ukraine post-conflict.