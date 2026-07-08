Russia's Energy Resilience Amid Economic Challenges

Russian President Vladimir Putin Said On Wednesday That Russias Energy System Was One Of The Strongest In The World

In a statement on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's energy system remains robust, undeterred by adversarial efforts to undermine the nation's economy.

To address the growing gasoline and diesel shortages, Russia has implemented a diesel export ban, marking a decisive move to prioritize domestic needs.

Furthermore, the country is set to start importing fuel in July, as part of its comprehensive strategy to secure and stabilize its energy resources amid ongoing economic pressures.