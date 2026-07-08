Russia's Energy Resilience Amid Economic Challenges
Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted the strength of Russia's energy system against economic challenges. Despite external pressures, Russia has banned diesel exports and plans to import fuel to tackle domestic gasoline and diesel shortages. These measures are part of a broader strategy to stabilize the national energy supply.
In a statement on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's energy system remains robust, undeterred by adversarial efforts to undermine the nation's economy.
To address the growing gasoline and diesel shortages, Russia has implemented a diesel export ban, marking a decisive move to prioritize domestic needs.
Furthermore, the country is set to start importing fuel in July, as part of its comprehensive strategy to secure and stabilize its energy resources amid ongoing economic pressures.