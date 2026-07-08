India's Economy Surges Amid Global Slowdown: IMF's 2026 Outlook

India remains a beacon of economic growth amidst a global slowdown, with a 2026 projection of 6.4% growth driven by private consumption and service sector vigor, according to the IMF. Despite an overarching global deceleration, India maintains its leading economic status as highlighted in the latest World Economic Outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:42 IST
India's Economy Surges Amid Global Slowdown: IMF's 2026 Outlook
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

India is poised to remain one of the fastest-growing major economies, with a projected growth rate of 6.4% for 2026, bolstered by robust private consumption and a thriving services sector, according to the International Monetary Fund's July 2026 World Economic Outlook Update.

Globally, economic growth is anticipated to decline to 3.0% by 2026 before rebounding slightly to 3.4% in 2027, the IMF report highlights. The World Trade Organization predicts a sharp slowdown in global trade growth, dropping from 5.0% in 2025 to 3.5% in 2026, with recovery expected in 2027.

While China's growth is forecasted to decelerate due to rising oil prices and structural issues, Vietnam and Malaysia are set for economic advancements. The United States is expected to maintain steady growth, supported by favorable fiscal policies and technological investments.

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