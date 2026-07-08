U.S. Traffic Deaths: A Decline After a Pandemic Surge

Traffic deaths in the U.S. have decreased to their lowest rate since 2014 in the first quarter of the year, dropping 4.3% to 7,770. Despite this positive trend, challenges remain, notably the persistent rise in bicyclist fatalities. The pandemic period saw a spike in road fatalities and dangerous driving behaviors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Traffic Deaths Fell To The Lowest Rate Since In The First Three Months Of The Year After A Sharp Rise In Road Fatalities During The Covid Pandemic The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Said On Wednesday Traffic Deaths Had Dropped To | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:06 IST
U.S. Traffic Deaths: A Decline After a Pandemic Surge
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Traffic fatalities in the United States have decreased to the lowest rates recorded since 2014, according to recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The first three months of the year saw a 4.3% decline in traffic deaths, totaling 7,770, the lowest since 2015.

The overall fatality rate dropped to 0.99 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles, marking the lowest quarterly figure since 2014. Full-year data for 2025 also showed significant improvements, with the fatality rate falling to 1.10, the second-lowest yearly figure on record.

Despite these improvements, the number of bicyclist fatalities rose by 4% in the last year, with 2023 marking a grim record high in over four decades. The period of the COVID pandemic saw an increased rate of risky driving behaviors, attributed to less crowded roads and diminished police enforcement. A considerable economic burden is associated with crashes, costing taxpayers $30 billion and the broader society $1.37 trillion, according to a 2023 NHTSA study.

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