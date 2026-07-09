Resilience Amidst Conflict: Global Economy Steadies

Major international organizations highlight the resilience of the global economy despite Middle East tensions. They call for conflict resolution and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Energy and goods markets are under strain, uncertainty remains high as impacts of war continue to linger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Global Economy Has Been Broadly Resilient To The Shock From The War In The Middle East | Updated: 09-07-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 00:59 IST
Resilience Amidst Conflict: Global Economy Steadies
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In a joint statement on Wednesday, leaders from the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, and World Trade Organization acknowledged the global economy's endurance amid the Middle East conflict.

They emphasized the necessity of resolving the ongoing conflict and reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability.

Despite the global resilience, they warned that persistent uncertainty and strained energy and goods markets could continue to pose significant challenges.

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