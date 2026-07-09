Resilience Amidst Conflict: Global Economy Steadies

The Global Economy Has Been Broadly Resilient To The Shock From The War In The Middle East

In a joint statement on Wednesday, leaders from the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, World Bank Group, and World Trade Organization acknowledged the global economy's endurance amid the Middle East conflict.

They emphasized the necessity of resolving the ongoing conflict and reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability.

Despite the global resilience, they warned that persistent uncertainty and strained energy and goods markets could continue to pose significant challenges.