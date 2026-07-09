Egypt's Football Success Sparks Contract Extension for Coach Hossam Hassan
The Egyptian Football Association extends Hossam Hassan's contract as national team coach following Egypt's successful World Cup run. EFA President Hany Abo Rida confirms the board's decision to renew contracts for both Hossam Hassan and team director Ibrahim Hassan.
The Egyptian Football Association has decided to extend Hossam Hassan's contract as the national team coach. The decision follows the country's commendable performance at the recent World Cup.
EFA President Hany Abo Rida disclosed on Wednesday that the association's board officially approved the contract renewal for both Hassan and the team's director, Ibrahim Hassan. This move comes as a strategic step to maintain and build on the momentum gained from their successful international campaign.
The renewals signal the association's confidence in the Hassan duo's leadership and their contributions to the team's ongoing progress.