ExxonMobil's Billion Dollar Bet on Nigeria's Oil Future

Exxonmobil And Its Partners Will Invest Billion In The Usan Infill Project Offshore Nigeria

ExxonMobil and its partners have announced a substantial investment of $1 billion in the Usan Infill Project, located offshore Nigeria. This ambitious development is projected to enhance oil production by an impressive 40,000 barrels per day.

The commitment from ExxonMobil signifies a notable return to drilling activities in Nigeria by its affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria. This marks the company's first major drilling initiative in the country since 2016.

Nigeria's upstream regulator, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), confirmed the news on Wednesday, highlighting the potential economic benefits of the project.