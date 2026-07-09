Market Jitters: Oil Prices Surge, Stocks Slide Amid Middle East Tensions

Stocks Were Mostly Lower And Oil Prices Rose On Wednesday After Us President Donald Trump Said The Interim Peace Deal With Iran Was Over And The Us Announced Fresh Military Strikes Oil Prices Settled Nearly Higher As Tensions Reignited In The Middle East And Worries Mounted That Global Energy Supplies Could Again Be Upended If Vessel Movement Through The Strait Of Hormuz Is Halted Brent Futures Lcoc Rose

Stocks faced a downturn on Wednesday as oil prices soared after U.S. President Donald Trump declared the interim peace deal with Iran 'over' and announced fresh military strikes. Tensions in the Middle East propelled oil prices nearly 5% higher, impacting global energy supplies.

The Dow Jones experienced the steepest decline of 1.09%, closing at 52,348.09. The S&P 500 dipped 0.28%, while the Nasdaq inched up 0.2%. The International Monetary Fund's warning about the impact of conflict on global growth further deepened market pessimism. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's rate-setting meeting revealed concerns over inflation.

Notably, Warsh's approach suggests a shift away from providing forward guidance, leaving investors with fewer insights into future Federal Reserve moves. U.S. Treasury yields rose for the seventh consecutive day, and currency markets saw a dip in the dollar index. Gold prices fell due to inflation concerns despite geopolitical tensions.