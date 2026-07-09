Hong Kong Investment Corporation's Stellar Internal Rate of Return

The Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) is expected to announce a double-digit internal rate of return in its annual report since its establishment in 2022. As a government-owned entity, HKIC measures success through a 'capital multiplier ratio,' achieving significant international capital inflows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong Investment Corporation Will Post A Doubledigit Internal Rate Of Return Since Its Inception In When It Releases Its Annual Report | Updated: 09-07-2026 09:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 09:16 IST
Hong Kong Investment Corporation's Stellar Internal Rate of Return

The Hong Kong Investment Corporation is set to report a double-digit internal rate of return since its founding in 2022, according to CEO Clara Chan at the Reuters Next Asia conference in Singapore on Thursday. This marks a milestone for the company, reinforcing its investment strategy.

In addition to its financial performance, HKIC gauges its success by a unique metric it calls the 'capital multiplier ratio.' For every dollar invested, it succeeded in attracting at least $8 of international capital, illustrating its effectiveness in leveraging investments to draw foreign funds.

HKIC, launched in 2022, serves as Hong Kong's patient capital institution and is entirely government-owned. The idea of patient capital involves maintaining investments over long periods, even through market fluctuations, underscoring its long-term strategic financial planning.

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