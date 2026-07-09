Standing Guard: Grassroots Defenders of Sinjil

In Sinjil, a town in the West Bank, Palestinians have formed grassroots groups to protect themselves from Israeli settler attacks. With increasing violence and insufficient aid from the Israeli military, residents like Fadi Alwan have taken defense into their own hands, organizing patrols and using WhatsApp for alerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | On A Cool Night In June | Updated: 09-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 10:30 IST
Standing Guard: Grassroots Defenders of Sinjil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the town of Sinjil, located in the occupied West Bank, approximately 15 Palestinians gathered on a hilltop to keep watch for movements indicating possible Israeli settler attacks. They are part of a grassroots volunteer group formed to defend the town against rising violence, citing inadequate response from the Israeli military and government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government has approved numerous settlements across the West Bank, which some Palestinians argue are used as a base for violent acts against them. The global viewpoint largely considers Israel's settlement activities illegal, a perspective Israel disputes. Local residents express frustration, claiming calls to Israeli authorities go unanswered or are met with indifference.

Demonstrating resourcefulness, Sinjil residents utilize searchlights and patrols, organizing communications through WhatsApp groups for quick alerts against potential attacks. The increasing violence, blamed on nearby settler outposts, has led to casualties and displacement, with community efforts becoming a crucial lifeline for the town's inhabitants.

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