Standing Guard: Grassroots Defenders of Sinjil

In the town of Sinjil, located in the occupied West Bank, approximately 15 Palestinians gathered on a hilltop to keep watch for movements indicating possible Israeli settler attacks. They are part of a grassroots volunteer group formed to defend the town against rising violence, citing inadequate response from the Israeli military and government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government has approved numerous settlements across the West Bank, which some Palestinians argue are used as a base for violent acts against them. The global viewpoint largely considers Israel's settlement activities illegal, a perspective Israel disputes. Local residents express frustration, claiming calls to Israeli authorities go unanswered or are met with indifference.

Demonstrating resourcefulness, Sinjil residents utilize searchlights and patrols, organizing communications through WhatsApp groups for quick alerts against potential attacks. The increasing violence, blamed on nearby settler outposts, has led to casualties and displacement, with community efforts becoming a crucial lifeline for the town's inhabitants.