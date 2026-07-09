Volkswagen's Unprecedented Overhaul Sparks Industrial Unrest

Volkswagens Proposal To Slash Tens Of Thousands More Jobs And Close Factories Faces A Major Test On Thursday As The Groups That Control Europes Largest Carmaker Meet To Discuss The Plans

Volkswagen's plan to slash jobs and close factories has hit a critical point, with the carmaker's supervisory board assembling a decisive meeting. The automaker's CEO, Oliver Blume, is tasked with persuading powerful factions, including unions and owner families, to accept what could be the firm's most drastic restructuring effort.

Under pressure from high domestic costs and competitive pressures from China, Volkswagen is contemplating the closure of four German plants and the elimination of up to 100,000 jobs. This historic move aims to tackle excess capacity and align the company's wide-ranging brands, such as Audi and Porsche, with market realities.

Union leaders are mobilizing protests across 20 Volkswagen sites in Germany, urging the corporation to maintain production levels and protect local jobs. IG Metall President Christiane Benner reaffirms their resolve, demanding that Volkswagen devise strategies to safeguard its workforce against external competitive pressures.