The Drama of the New Nominees: As Emmy Nods Pour In

In entertainment news, HBO's 'The Pitt' and 'Hacks' received top Emmy nominations, while ABC appeals against FCC's political coverage scrutiny. Paramount's Warner Bros deal faces delays amid legal investigations. Notable performances, fashion shows, and privacy lawsuits shape the current media landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs The Pitt And Hacks Rack Up Nominations For Televisions Emmy Awards Hbos Emergency Room Drama The Pitt Returned To The Emmy Awards Race With A Leading Nominations On Wednesday | Updated: 09-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 10:29 IST
The Drama of the New Nominees: As Emmy Nods Pour In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

HBO's drama 'The Pitt' leads the Emmy race with 25 nominations, while 'Hacks' sets a record for a comedy with 24 nods. The nominations highlight HBO Max's dominance, securing 122 nominations, closely followed by Netflix with 111.

Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros is delayed amid legal probes, with Oregon's attorney general seeking a 60-day pause for review. The unfolding situation raises questions about the future of this significant media merger.

In a related regulatory move, ABC challenges the FCC over political equal time rules, spotlighting 'The View' amid broader media scrutiny. Meanwhile, a star-studded lineup, including Justin Bieber, is set for the World Cup halftime show.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026