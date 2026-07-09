The Drama of the New Nominees: As Emmy Nods Pour In

Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs The Pitt And Hacks Rack Up Nominations For Televisions Emmy Awards Hbos Emergency Room Drama The Pitt Returned To The Emmy Awards Race With A Leading Nominations On Wednesday

HBO's drama 'The Pitt' leads the Emmy race with 25 nominations, while 'Hacks' sets a record for a comedy with 24 nods. The nominations highlight HBO Max's dominance, securing 122 nominations, closely followed by Netflix with 111.

Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros is delayed amid legal probes, with Oregon's attorney general seeking a 60-day pause for review. The unfolding situation raises questions about the future of this significant media merger.

In a related regulatory move, ABC challenges the FCC over political equal time rules, spotlighting 'The View' amid broader media scrutiny. Meanwhile, a star-studded lineup, including Justin Bieber, is set for the World Cup halftime show.