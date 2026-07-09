Gulf Financial Dynamics: Straits, Stocks, and Stability Amid Conflict

In response to the ongoing conflict with Iran, Gulf companies are preparing to disclose their second-quarter earnings, potentially unveiling significant regional financial impacts. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE, and Qatar anticipate mixed results as inflation and interest rate challenges beset banks and real estate industries.

The four-month conflict has notably disrupted energy supplies, yet it has also presented gains as price volatility arose from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Tariq Qaqish, deputy CEO at FH Capital, noted that while the first quarter showed initial impacts on tourism and aviation, the second quarter will reveal deeper consequences.

The disparity in fortunes largely hinges on geographical reliance on the Strait of Hormuz. While Saudi Arabia's economy shows growth projections, countries like the UAE and Qatar face economic contractions. Meanwhile, the resilience in the energy and telecom sectors contrasts with declining trends in banks and real estate.