SEPC Limited Boosts Global Reach with Strategic Acquisition and Capital Expansion

SEPC Limited announces strategic proposals including acquiring Avenir International Engineers to enhance its presence in the Middle East. The move aims to strengthen its engineering capabilities and financial capacity, supported by an increased authorized share capital and borrowing limits, all subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:46 IST
SEPC Limited Boosts Global Reach with Strategic Acquisition and Capital Expansion
SEPC to Acquire Up to 90% Stake in UAE-Based Avenir Through Rs 1,530 Crore Preferential Share Allotment. Image Credit: ANI

SEPC Limited, a prominent name in the engineering sector, has announced a series of strategic initiatives after receiving approval from its Board of Directors. The company aims to strengthen its financial position and expand its presence in international markets, pending necessary shareholder and regulatory consents.

A centerpiece of these initiatives is the proposed acquisition of up to 90% equity in Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, based in Abu Dhabi. This share swap transaction, amounting to ₹1,530 crores, involves the issuance of 153 crore equity shares at ₹10 each. The deal, expected to finalize by December 2026, bolsters SEPC's capabilities in the oil and gas industry while significantly boosting its Middle Eastern footprint.

Furthermore, SEPC plans to increase its authorized share capital to ₹6,000 crores, enhancing its ability to raise capital for future growth. The company has also received the Board’s nod to increase its borrowing limits to ₹7,500 crores to fuel its business expansion and long-term strategy. These proposals will be put to vote via a postal ballot, supervised by Alagar & Associates LLP.

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