SEPC Limited Boosts Global Reach with Strategic Acquisition and Capital Expansion

SEPC Limited, a prominent name in the engineering sector, has announced a series of strategic initiatives after receiving approval from its Board of Directors. The company aims to strengthen its financial position and expand its presence in international markets, pending necessary shareholder and regulatory consents.

A centerpiece of these initiatives is the proposed acquisition of up to 90% equity in Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, based in Abu Dhabi. This share swap transaction, amounting to ₹1,530 crores, involves the issuance of 153 crore equity shares at ₹10 each. The deal, expected to finalize by December 2026, bolsters SEPC's capabilities in the oil and gas industry while significantly boosting its Middle Eastern footprint.

Furthermore, SEPC plans to increase its authorized share capital to ₹6,000 crores, enhancing its ability to raise capital for future growth. The company has also received the Board’s nod to increase its borrowing limits to ₹7,500 crores to fuel its business expansion and long-term strategy. These proposals will be put to vote via a postal ballot, supervised by Alagar & Associates LLP.