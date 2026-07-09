Google Unveils Gemini-Powered Ads for Indian Businesses

Google has launched new Gemini-powered advertising solutions in India. These tools aim to enhance customer engagement and marketing performance across platforms like Search and YouTube. The rollout introduces features for automating tasks, improving interactions, and measuring campaign success, making AI a strategic partner in business growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:52 IST
Google Unveils Gemini-Powered Ads for Indian Businesses
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Google announced on Thursday a new suite of Gemini-powered advertising solutions designed to boost customer engagement and marketing performance for Indian businesses. These advanced tools were unveiled at the Google Marketing Live 2026 event, signaling a move towards more intelligent marketing techniques across Search and YouTube.

The suite includes AI-driven features aimed at enhancing customer acquisition, refining campaign planning, and improving creative development and performance measurement. Roma Datta Chobey, Managing Director of Connected Consumer Commerce at Google India, described Gemini as a catalyst for growth beyond traditional marketing automation, marking the advent of marketing intelligence.

Among the innovations is Business Agent for Leads, an AI-powered tool in beta phase in India that facilitates consumer interaction through advertisements. Designed to swiftly address customer inquiries and qualify leads, this tool is being tested by UpGrad to boost lead generation by engaging potential students continually. YouTube BrandStack and other AI-powered advertising solutions also highlight Google's commitment to evolving its products into AI-driven business assistants.

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