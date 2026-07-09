Tragedy in Panwan: Disappearance Doubts and The Balochistan Dilemma

In a grim discovery that has rattled the Balochistan province, five bodies were found in the Panwan area of Jiwani, Gwadar district, reportedly bearing signs of torture. The Balochistan Post identified the deceased as individuals previously reported missing, shedding further light on Pakistan's controversial security operations in the region.

Among the identified is Chakar Gulab from Bil Negor in Kech district, whose family claims he vanished two years ago, allegedly while in the custody of Pakistani forces. This revelation comes in the wake of the Baloch Liberation Army's recent claim of an attack on a Pakistan Coast Guard camp in Panwan. The Pakistani military reported the killing of several militants post-assault, but local residents and rights activists dispute this, asserting the victims were in state detention prior to operations.

Adding to the complexity, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee reported that two local fishermen, Piri Asa and Shah Bakhsh Umar, were among those recovered. The committee alleges both were taken in nighttime raids and bore signs of extensive physical abuse. This pattern of enforced disappearances followed by suspected custodial deaths highlights ongoing human rights concerns in Balochistan.