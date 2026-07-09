Tragedy in Panwan: Disappearance Doubts and The Balochistan Dilemma

The discovery of five bodies, allegedly showing signs of torture, in Panwan, Jiwani, has raised serious questions about Pakistan's security operations in Balochistan. The deceased include individuals previously reported missing, intensifying claims of enforced disappearances and custodial killings, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:54 IST
Tragedy in Panwan: Disappearance Doubts and The Balochistan Dilemma
A Baloch protest in Quetta (Photo/@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI

In a grim discovery that has rattled the Balochistan province, five bodies were found in the Panwan area of Jiwani, Gwadar district, reportedly bearing signs of torture. The Balochistan Post identified the deceased as individuals previously reported missing, shedding further light on Pakistan's controversial security operations in the region.

Among the identified is Chakar Gulab from Bil Negor in Kech district, whose family claims he vanished two years ago, allegedly while in the custody of Pakistani forces. This revelation comes in the wake of the Baloch Liberation Army's recent claim of an attack on a Pakistan Coast Guard camp in Panwan. The Pakistani military reported the killing of several militants post-assault, but local residents and rights activists dispute this, asserting the victims were in state detention prior to operations.

Adding to the complexity, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee reported that two local fishermen, Piri Asa and Shah Bakhsh Umar, were among those recovered. The committee alleges both were taken in nighttime raids and bore signs of extensive physical abuse. This pattern of enforced disappearances followed by suspected custodial deaths highlights ongoing human rights concerns in Balochistan.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026