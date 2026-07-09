Crude Crisis Looms: Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Oil Supply Stability

As geopolitical tensions escalate between the United States and Iran, global crude oil prices might surge to earlier highs, according to industry experts. June Goh, a Senior Oil Market Analyst at Sparta Commodities, highlighted that while Asian refiners have bolstered their supply strategies, the international market remains vulnerable to supply disruptions.

Goh, speaking to ANI, noted that the recent climb of Brent crude to around USD 80 per barrel could persist if diplomatic relations between the nations don't stabilize. She pointed out that the withdrawal of the US's waiver on Iranian oil sales signals an intensifying conflict, potentially reminiscent of the conflict's peak in March.

Despite heightened tensions, Asian refiners are now better prepared, having diversified crude imports from countries like Canada and Venezuela. However, Goh cautioned that fuel markets are strained due to low refining capacities and that OPEC+'s production hikes may not ease supply anxiety if tanker routes face security threats, impacting inflation, particularly in countries like India.