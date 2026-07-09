Crude Oil's Impact on Indian Markets: Navigating Volatility

Indian equity markets are poised to be highly sensitive to changes in global crude oil prices in the near future. A sustained increase in Brent crude prices above the USD 80 per barrel benchmark could have significant ramifications on market sentiment, inflation, and macroeconomic stability. However, analysts anticipate healthy growth in the banking and automotive sectors, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Chouhan commented that if crude prices remain above USD 80, India's current account deficit and balance of payments may come under strain, potentially leading to increased inflation within the country. However, he expressed confidence that this price range would not persist for an extended period.

Chouhan remains optimistic despite Wednesday's sharp market correction, highlighting the inherent sensitivity of domestic equities to shifts in crude oil prices and geopolitical events. He anticipates the banking, metal, and automotive sectors, particularly the two-wheeler segment, will perform well amid expectations of stable first-quarter corporate earnings.

Looking ahead, the market's course is likely to be shaped by external factors: If geopolitical tensions ease and crude prices decline, indices could see a rally towards the 25,000-25,500 range. Conversely, sustained uncertainty and high crude prices might lead markets to slip gradually towards the 23,000 level.

Furthermore, Chouhan noted that based on FY28 earnings estimates, Indian equities are currently trading at approximately 16-16.5 times forward earnings, presenting a valuable opportunity for investors with a medium- to long-term investment horizon.