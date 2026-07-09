Ukraine's Strategic Strikes on Russian Tankers in the Sea of Azov

The Ukrainian military achieved a significant strategic action overnight by targeting 12 Russian tankers in the Sea of Azov, according to the General Staff's reports on Thursday. This development is part of a broader effort to disrupt supply lines and isolate Crimea, under Russian occupation.

These tankers were reportedly used not only to supply fuel to the Russian military but also to circumvent international sanctions by transporting oil and petroleum products. This act further underscores Ukraine’s strategic military tactics aimed at weakening Russian logistical capabilities.

In addition to the tankers, Ukrainian forces also hit a tugboat and a dry cargo ship, adding to the operational successes in restricting Russian fuel supplies. This move marks another escalation in the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.