MASTR KAIZEN: Revolutionizing Cardiovascular Training at AIIMS Patna

AIIMS Patna, backed by Terumo India Skill Lab, hosts MASTR KAIZEN, a program designed to advance young cardiologists' skills in complex coronary procedures. The event emphasizes simulation-based learning to ensure procedural proficiency, enhance patient safety, and promote international collaboration and high-quality cardiovascular care in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:26 IST
MASTR KAIZEN: Revolutionizing Cardiovascular Training at AIIMS Patna
Terumo India Skill Lab and AIIMS Patna Host MASTR KAIZEN Programme to Advance Coronary Intervention Training for Young Cardiologists. Image Credit: ANI

AIIMS Patna, with support from the Terumo India Skill Lab, has launched the inaugural MASTR KAIZEN program, focused on honing advanced cardiovascular skills among young cardiologists. Held on July 8-9, 2026, this initiative is a significant step in promoting competency-based medical education and high-quality cardiovascular care in India.

The two-day national training emphasized simulation-based learning, allowing trainees to practice complex coronary intervention techniques on high-fidelity simulators. This approach equips participants with essential skills for real-world procedures, improving decision-making and boosting confidence without risking patient safety. The program highlighted strategies in Advanced Bifurcation and Chronic Total Occlusion, crucial yet challenging areas in interventional cardiology.

International cardiology luminaries, including Dr. Kenichiro Shimoji and Dr. Anupam Bhambhani, directed the academic sessions, providing participants with global exposure to advanced procedural techniques. Prof. Dr. Raju Agarwal and Dr. Bhanu Duggal were among the notable figures gracing the event, reinforcing AIIMS Patna's commitment to fostering a collaborative environment for cutting-edge cardiovascular education and innovation.

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