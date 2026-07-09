Top EU Court Upholds German Football Agent Regulations

The European Union's top court backed the German Football Association's rules on football agents, confirming they align with EU competition laws if they serve public interest objectives. The decision highlights the increasing role of EU competition law in sports regulation disputes, following challenges by sports management firm ROGON.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Europes Top Court On Thursday Backed The German Football Association Dfb | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:24 IST
Top EU Court Upholds German Football Agent Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union’s highest court has endorsed the German Football Association's regulations on football agents, stating they comply with EU competition laws provided they aim for legitimate public interest goals.

This judgment emerged after a case brought by the sports management company ROGON and others, challenging the rules on licensing and remuneration, which they argued conflicted with EU antitrust law.

The ruling emphasizes the growing trend of using EU competition law for contesting sports regulations, with the court recognizing such rules could warrant exemptions if they are essential for non-competitive public objectives.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026