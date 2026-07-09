Top EU Court Upholds German Football Agent Regulations

The European Union’s highest court has endorsed the German Football Association's regulations on football agents, stating they comply with EU competition laws provided they aim for legitimate public interest goals.

This judgment emerged after a case brought by the sports management company ROGON and others, challenging the rules on licensing and remuneration, which they argued conflicted with EU antitrust law.

The ruling emphasizes the growing trend of using EU competition law for contesting sports regulations, with the court recognizing such rules could warrant exemptions if they are essential for non-competitive public objectives.