WTO Members Step Up Talks on Global Fisheries Subsidy Rules

World Trade Organization (WTO) members are preparing to intensify negotiations on fisheries subsidies after a series of discussions aimed at building momentum toward new global rules that support sustainable fishing. At a meeting of the Negotiating Group on Rules on 8 July, Chair Ambassador Leslie Ramsammy of Guyana praised members for their active participation in recent information and thematic sessions and outlined plans to keep negotiations moving over the coming months.

The discussions follow the Ministerial Decision on Fisheries Subsidies adopted during the WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, in March. Under that decision, members agreed to continue negotiations and develop recommendations ahead of the 15th WTO Ministerial Conference, to strengthen international disciplines on fisheries subsidies and protect marine resources.

The negotiations build on the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies adopted during the 12th Ministerial Conference in 2022, which marked the first multilateral trade agreement focused on environmental sustainability.

Expert sessions provide technical guidance for members

Since MC14, WTO members have taken part in three dedicated sessions designed to deepen understanding of the issues surrounding fisheries subsidies. The first session reviewed the history of negotiations dating back to 2001, with former chairs of the Negotiating Group sharing their experiences and reflecting on key milestones reached during more than two decades of discussions.

The second session brought together specialists from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the WTO Secretariat. They presented updated information on global fisheries, subsidy trends and the challenges affecting marine resources around the world.

A third thematic session, held on 2 July, focused on the relationship between proposed fisheries subsidy rules and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Indonesia led discussions by presenting its views on how institutional coherence could be maintained between the draft WTO provisions and existing international legal frameworks.

'Fish Weeks' planned to help build common ground

Ambassador Ramsammy announced plans to organise three dedicated "Fish Weeks" before the end of 2027 to provide members with additional opportunities to exchange views and assess progress in the negotiations. The first of these meetings is scheduled to take place from 21 to 25 September 2026.

During the inaugural Fish Week, members will examine which elements of the progress achieved since the 2022 ministerial conference can serve as the foundation for the next stage of negotiations. The discussions are expected to focus on identifying areas of agreement rather than reaching immediate decisions.

Ambassador Ramsammy said the current phase should be viewed as the beginning of a broader process that will eventually lead to the conclusion of negotiations. He encouraged members to use the upcoming discussions to exchange ideas openly, identify shared priorities and establish common ground that can guide future work.

The WTO hopes that these structured discussions will help members advance negotiations on stronger fisheries subsidy rules while supporting the wider objective of protecting ocean ecosystems and ensuring the long-term sustainability of global fish stocks.