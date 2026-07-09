Casualties reported after shoe factory fire in China's Fujian, state media says

A fire at a shoe factory in southeastern China's Jinjiang city has left casualties, with firefighters working to extinguish the blaze and rescue people trapped inside.

Reuters | A Fire At A Shoe Factory In Southeastern China Left Casualties On Thursday | Updated: 09-07-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 16:10 IST
Casualties reported after shoe factory fire in China's Fujian, state media says
  • Country:
  • China

​A fire at a shoe factory ​in southeastern China left casualties ‌on Thursday, ​state broadcaster CCTV reported, as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and rescue people trapped inside.

The fire broke out ‌at around noon (0400 GMT) on Thursday in the city of Jinjiang in Fujian province, with some people trapped on the rooftop, CCTV said. It was not immediately clear how ‌many have been killed or injured. Videos released by CCTV showed flames engulfing ‌the multi-storey factory and thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Several people, apparently trapped by the blaze, could be seen on the rooftop as smoke swirled around them.

Firefighting efforts were still underway, ⁠although open flames ​had largely been ⁠extinguished by about 5:40 p.m. (0940 GMT), a local firefighting official told CCTV. Fire and rescue teams dispatched ⁠183 people and 35 vehicles to the site. Preliminary findings indicate the fire started on ​the ground floor of the factory, a local official told CCTV. Shoe-making materials stored ⁠in the building were highly flammable and could cause a blaze to spread rapidly, the official ⁠said.

Due ​to the materials and adhesives present, the smell at the scene was quite pungent, causing eye irritation, CCTV said. Jinjiang, in the coastal Fujian province, is ⁠a major footwear and apparel manufacturing hub and is often referred to as China's "shoe capital".

The ⁠thousands of companies ⁠in the city made over 1.2 billion pairs of shoes in 2024, accounting for 20% of global output, according to official ‌data.

TRENDING

1
South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa, UN to Sign New Five-Year Development Partnership

South Africa
2
Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Oregon Attorney General Challenges Paramount-Warner Bros Acquisition

Global
3
Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Dollar Surges Amid Renewed US-Iran Tensions

Global
4
South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea's $100 Million Non-Lethal Aid Package to Ukraine

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Russian Fuel Dependence to Clean Power: CEE’s Race to Rewire Energy Security

The Classroom Is No Equalizer When Poverty Shapes Who Gets to Learn

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026