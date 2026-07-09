Volkswagen Faces Crucial Test with Major Restructuring Plans

Volkswagen's ambitious proposal to radically restructure its business by eliminating up to 100,000 jobs and closing four German factories will undergo a crucial evaluation this Thursday. As Europe's top carmaker convenes with controlling groups, labor protests intensify over the planned overhaul.

Faced with substantial costs, increasing Chinese market competition, and U.S. import tariffs, the automaker is under pressure to adjust its longstanding business model. At the supervisory board meeting, CEO Oliver Blume will argue for necessary cuts, challenging the powerful labor faction and appeasing the Porsche and Piech families, whose investments have dramatically fallen in value.

Volkswagen is committed to reducing complexities and concentrating on new technologies to ensure success in a tougher climate. The prospective plan suggests closing Hanover, Emden, Zwickau, and Neckarsulm plants. Despite pressure and protests led by the union IG Metall, Blume aims to navigate these tensions while charting a sustainable future for Volkswagen.