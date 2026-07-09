WTO Chief Praises Georgia's Trade Growth and Economic Progress

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has praised Georgia's recent economic performance during talks with President Mikheil Kavelashvili, highlighting the country's steady growth and strong commitment to international trade. The meeting, held at WTO headquarters on 8 July, focused on Georgia's expanding economy, its role in the global trading system and the challenges and opportunities created by changing global trade conditions.

The discussions also explored Georgia's efforts to strengthen trade administration through customs modernisation and greater transparency. Both leaders reviewed the country's progress in maintaining an open trading environment while improving the efficiency of cross-border commerce. Georgia's position as an important regional transit and connectivity hub also featured prominently in the talks, with both sides recognising its growing role in linking regional and international markets.

Digital trade and AI seen as new growth opportunities

A significant part of the meeting centred on the rapid expansion of digital trade and the increasing importance of artificial intelligence in the global economy. Director-General Okonjo-Iweala encouraged Georgia to continue broadening its economic base by developing digitally delivered services and taking advantage of growing demand for AI-related products. She noted that trade in goods connected to artificial intelligence is expanding quickly and said predictable, rules-based international trade remains especially valuable for smaller economies that depend heavily on global markets.

The WTO chief also welcomed Georgia's strong economic performance despite global uncertainty, pointing out that the country's economy has been growing at more than five percent even as many nations continue facing economic challenges. She said maintaining support for the multilateral trading system will remain essential for sustaining this positive momentum and ensuring long-term economic resilience.

Georgia reaffirms commitment to WTO principles

President Kavelashvili reaffirmed Georgia's commitment to the principles of the World Trade Organization, saying the country has consistently worked in line with WTO rules and remains interested in strengthening cooperation with the organisation. He expressed Georgia's willingness to deepen its partnership with the WTO and invited Director-General Okonjo-Iweala to visit the country, reflecting the government's intention to continue engaging closely with the global trading community. The meeting underscored Georgia's focus on expanding trade opportunities, improving competitiveness and embracing emerging technologies while remaining committed to the multilateral trading system that supports stable and predictable international commerce.