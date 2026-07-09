Kalshi's Bold Move: Perpetual Futures Set to Disrupt Traditional Derivatives Markets
Kalshi, a prediction markets platform, is seeking to expand into perpetual futures across metals, foreign exchange, and energy markets. Following its launch of crypto perpetual futures, it aims to disrupt traditional derivatives exchanges by offering non-expiring contracts. This move raises concerns over the risk to retail investors and challenges longstanding industry leaders like CME.
Kalshi, a prediction markets platform, is poised to make waves in the derivatives market with a strategic expansion into perpetual futures.
After successfully launching perpetual futures in the crypto arena, Kalshi is now targeting metals, foreign exchange, and energy markets to broaden its offerings.
While the move promises to offer competitive pricing and new investment avenues, it has raised concerns about potential risks for retail investors and stiff competition for traditional exchanges.