Market Jitters: Dollar Dips Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Oil Price Surge

The dollar slipped from recent highs as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and rising oil prices stoked inflation concerns, prompting speculation of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Currency strategist Lee Hardman noted further Middle East instability could bolster the dollar, with rising oil impacting global markets and interest rate expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dollar Eased Slightly From This Weeks Highs On Thursday As The Us And Iran Carried Out Renewed Attacks | Updated: 09-07-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 14:48 IST
Market Jitters: Dollar Dips Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Oil Price Surge
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The dollar retracted slightly from its earlier highs this week amidst escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, coinciding with a sharp rise in oil prices. These developments have reignited fears of inflation and bolstered expectations for a potential interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Minutes released from the latest Federal Reserve meeting revealed a division among policymakers regarding the timing of a rate increase. However, the pressing Middle East tensions have caused global markets to react, with assets reflecting an increased war risk premium.

The surge in oil, a direct consequence of the U.S.'s recent military actions against Iran, has triggered concerns about accelerating inflation. Higher oil prices have driven U.S. treasury yields to recent highs, indicating a predicted 87% probability of a rate hike this year by financial markets.

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