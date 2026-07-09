Market Jitters: Dollar Dips Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Oil Price Surge

The Dollar Eased Slightly From This Weeks Highs On Thursday As The Us And Iran Carried Out Renewed Attacks

The dollar retracted slightly from its earlier highs this week amidst escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, coinciding with a sharp rise in oil prices. These developments have reignited fears of inflation and bolstered expectations for a potential interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Minutes released from the latest Federal Reserve meeting revealed a division among policymakers regarding the timing of a rate increase. However, the pressing Middle East tensions have caused global markets to react, with assets reflecting an increased war risk premium.

The surge in oil, a direct consequence of the U.S.'s recent military actions against Iran, has triggered concerns about accelerating inflation. Higher oil prices have driven U.S. treasury yields to recent highs, indicating a predicted 87% probability of a rate hike this year by financial markets.