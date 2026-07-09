Exhicon's Capital Boost: A Promoter's Statement of Faith

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited, the first publicly listed exhibition services company in India, has received a significant boost from its promoter. M. Q. Syed, a key promoter, has injected approximately ₹23.95 crore through a preferential allotment of 5,00,000 shares, strengthening the company's financial foundation.

The shares were priced at ₹479 each, in line with SEBI's regulatory standards, reinforcing the promoter's long-term commitment by opting for capital infusion rather than open market transactions. This move not only underscores Exhicon's stable financial position but also aligns with the company's strategic growth vision.

This capital infusion is poised to fortify Exhicon's market position, allowing for strategic expansion within India's burgeoning exhibitions and event management sector. This infusion is expected to enhance financial flexibility and support the company's ability to seize emerging opportunities in the industry.