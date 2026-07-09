Exhicon's Capital Boost: A Promoter's Statement of Faith

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited announces a substantial promoter-led capital infusion of ₹23.95 crore. The Board of Directors approved the allotment of equity shares to promoter M. Q. Syed, reflecting strong confidence in the company's growth strategy and enhancing financial flexibility in the fast-growing exhibitions sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-07-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 15:36 IST
Exhicon's Capital Boost: A Promoter's Statement of Faith
M. Q. Syed Bets Nearly Rs. 24 Crore on EXHICON Group's Listed Entity; Board Clears Preferential Allotment at Rs. 479 per Share. Image Credit: ANI

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited, the first publicly listed exhibition services company in India, has received a significant boost from its promoter. M. Q. Syed, a key promoter, has injected approximately ₹23.95 crore through a preferential allotment of 5,00,000 shares, strengthening the company's financial foundation.

The shares were priced at ₹479 each, in line with SEBI's regulatory standards, reinforcing the promoter's long-term commitment by opting for capital infusion rather than open market transactions. This move not only underscores Exhicon's stable financial position but also aligns with the company's strategic growth vision.

This capital infusion is poised to fortify Exhicon's market position, allowing for strategic expansion within India's burgeoning exhibitions and event management sector. This infusion is expected to enhance financial flexibility and support the company's ability to seize emerging opportunities in the industry.

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