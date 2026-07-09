Jordan says sirens sound after missiles from Iran detected in its airspace

Sirens Sounded In Jordan On Thursday After Missiles Launched From Iran Were Detected In Jordanian Airspace

​Sirens ​sounded ‌in Jordan ​on ‌Thursday after missiles launched from Iran were ‌detected in Jordanian airspace, ‌the state news agency ⁠reported, ​citing ⁠the government spokesperson.

The spokesperson said ⁠the Jordanian ​Armed Forces are ⁠on high alert and ⁠ready ​to deal with ⁠any threat targeting ⁠the kingdom's security.