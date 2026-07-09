Jordan says sirens sound after missiles from Iran detected in its airspace
Jordan's Armed Forces are on high alert after missiles launched from Iran were detected in the country's airspace, prompting a security response.
- Country:
- Jordan
Sirens sounded in Jordan on Thursday after missiles launched from Iran were detected in Jordanian airspace, the state news agency reported, citing the government spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the Jordanian Armed Forces are on high alert and ready to deal with any threat targeting the kingdom's security.
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