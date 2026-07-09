Weak data foundations causing AI projects to fail despite millions in investments: Report

Weak data foundations are emerging as one of the biggest reasons why enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) programmes fail to deliver business results despite companies investing millions of dollars in AI initiatives, according to a report by Ness Digital Engineering. The report said that by mid-2026, most enterprise Chief Data Officers (CDOs) have already conducted AI pilots, upgraded technology platforms and hired dedicated data teams. However, many AI programmes continue to struggle as models fail to scale, pilot projects do not reach production and transformation programmes fail to generate meaningful business impact.

It stated, "By mid-2026, most enterprise CDOs will have already run pilots, upgraded platforms, and hired data teams. However, most AI programs suffer the same fate: models that don't scale". According to the report, the key difference between successful and unsuccessful AI programmes is the strength of the underlying data foundation. It said enterprises often face challenges because their data is not reusable, observable, governable or secure enough to support AI at scale.

The report added that organisations seeking to gain a long-term competitive advantage from AI over the next five years will need to build strong data foundations that make AI models trustworthy, scalable and capable of continuous improvement. It said such enterprises should ensure that data is consistently defined, properly governed and easily accessible, while systems are designed for integration and capabilities are built for reuse across multiple business functions.

The report identified five key pillars that determine whether an enterprise is ready to generate business value from AI. These include architecture modernisation, data quality and reliability, governance and ownership, treating data as a product, and security and privacy.

On architecture, the report said enterprises should move towards unified and scalable cloud-native systems, reduce dependence on point-to-point integrations and build systems capable of real-time data sharing. Regarding data quality, it said organisations should move away from manually fixing issues after they arise and instead implement automated quality checks, define service-level agreements for critical datasets and treat data reliability with the same importance as application reliability.

The report observed that many organisations have invested significantly in cloud infrastructure and business intelligence tools but continue to underestimate the importance of data quality, governance and data lineage. According to the report, these neglected areas often become the primary reasons why AI programmes fail to scale successfully.

The report also stressed that clear governance is essential, with ownership assigned at the business domain level, standardised data definitions and accountability embedded into business workflows. It further recommended that companies should treat data as a reusable business product rather than a by-product of IT operations by ensuring datasets are designed for reuse, easy discovery and aligned with business outcomes.

It recommended that enterprises first identify priority business domains before expanding AI use cases, strengthen governance and data quality before scaling AI deployments, and align data programmes with measurable business outcomes. (ANI)