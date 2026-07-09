Soccer-Newcastle sign Dutch midfielder Steur from Ajax

Premier League side Newcastle United ​have signed 18-year-old Dutch ​midfielder Sean Steur from ‌Ajax ​on a five-year deal, the club announced on Thursday. The Netherlands Under-19 international arrives at ‌St James' Park after progressing through Ajax's youth system, having joined the Dutch club at the age of seven. Ajax said ‌in a statement that the transfer fee could amount to ‌approximately €27 million ($31 million).

"It's an incredible feeling to be here. It's a giant club in the Premier League and it was always my dream to ⁠play in ​the best ⁠league in the world, so this is really exciting," Steur said. “I am a ⁠player who likes to get on the ball and play forward ​all the time. I am happy playing between the lines ⁠and I feel I have a lot of energy in my game. ⁠I ​just want to win.” Steur, who will wear the number 14 shirt, becomes Newcastle's third senior signing of the ⁠transfer window following the arrivals of French goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen and ⁠Ivorian winger ⁠Bazoumana Toure.

Newcastle begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 23. ($1 = 0.8750 euros)