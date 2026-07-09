US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as chip stocks gain; US-Iran tensions in focus

US stock markets experienced mixed results at the open on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edging higher, while the Dow Jones fell due to geopolitical tensions.

Reuters | The Sp And The Nasdaq Edged Higher At The Open On Thursday | Updated: 09-07-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 19:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as chip stocks gain; US-Iran tensions in focus
S&P 500
  • Country:
  • United States

The ​S&P ​500 and ‌the Nasdaq ​edged higher at the open ‌on Thursday, as gains in chip stocks helped offset renewed geopolitical ‌jitters after fresh exchange ‌of attacks threatened to prolong the U.S.-Iran conflict and keep ⁠markets volatile.

The ​Dow ⁠Jones Industrial Average fell 98.9 ⁠points, or 0.19%, at the open ​to 52,249.44. The S&P 500 ⁠rose 8.9 points, or 0.12%, ⁠at ​the open to 7,491.6 while the Nasdaq Composite ⁠rose 47.7 points, or 0.18%, ⁠to ⁠25,918.311 at the opening bell.

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