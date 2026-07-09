US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as chip stocks gain; US-Iran tensions in focus
US stock markets experienced mixed results at the open on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edging higher, while the Dow Jones fell due to geopolitical tensions.
- Country:
- United States
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged higher at the open on Thursday, as gains in chip stocks helped offset renewed geopolitical jitters after fresh exchange of attacks threatened to prolong the U.S.-Iran conflict and keep markets volatile.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.9 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 52,249.44. The S&P 500 rose 8.9 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 7,491.6 while the Nasdaq Composite rose 47.7 points, or 0.18%, to 25,918.311 at the opening bell.
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