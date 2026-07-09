French competition authority's Nvidia probe nearing end
The French competition authority is nearing the end of its investigation into Nvidia Corp over alleged anti-competitive practices, but no sanctions are guaranteed.
- Country:
- France
The French competition authority said on Thursday its probe into chipmaker Nvidia Corp is coming to an end. The agency is investigating the chipmaker over alleged anti-competitive practices.
"We are nearing the end of the investigation," Umberto Berkani, the French competition authority's general rapporteur, told reporters on Thursday. The end of the investigation does not mean Nvidia will necessarily face sanctions.
The French antitrust watchdog's investigation services must first decide whether to issue a statement of objections - a finding that there are sufficient grounds to proceed -- or close the case. If they issue such a statement, Nvidia will have an opportunity to respond before the authority's board issues a final ruling.
ALSO READ
-
Soccer-Arsenal sign former Leeds goalkeeper Meslier on free transfer
-
Algeria's Sonatrach says incident occurred at Arzew refinery, brought under control
-
Heatwave linked to more than 5,000 deaths in Germany, RKI says
-
EXPLAINER-How will Marine Le Pen's legal problems affect her presidential campaign?
-
EDF says production unit No. 2 at Golfech nuclear plant halted amid heatwave