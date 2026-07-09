French competition authority's Nvidia probe nearing end

The French Competition Authority Said On Thursday Its Probe Into Chipmaker Nvidia Corp Is Coming To An End The Agency Is Investigating The Chipmaker Over Alleged Anticompetitive Practices We Are Nearing The End Of The Investigation

​The French competition authority said on Thursday its ‌probe into chipmaker Nvidia Corp is coming to an end. The agency is investigating the ‌chipmaker over alleged anti-competitive practices.

"We are nearing the ‌end of the investigation," Umberto Berkani, the French competition authority's general rapporteur, told reporters on Thursday. The ⁠end ​of ⁠the investigation does not mean Nvidia will necessarily face ⁠sanctions.

The French antitrust watchdog's investigation services must first ​decide whether to issue a statement ⁠of objections - a finding that there are sufficient ⁠grounds ​to proceed -- or close the case. If they issue such a statement, ⁠Nvidia will have an opportunity to respond before the ⁠authority's ⁠board issues a final ruling.