Algeria's Sonatrach says incident occurred at Arzew refinery, brought under control

Algerias Stateowned Energy Company Sonatrach Said An Incident Occurred At Am Local Time Gmt On Thursday At The Arzew Refinery

​Algeria's state-owned ​energy ‌company Sonatrach said ​an incident occurred ‌at 2:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) on Thursday ‌at the Arzew ‌refinery, which was brought under control with no injuries ⁠or ​fatalities ⁠reported.

Sonatrach said fuel and ⁠lubricant production was not affected ​and supplies to the ⁠domestic market from the ⁠refinery continue ​uninterrupted, adding that it has ⁠launched an investigation into the ⁠cause ⁠of the incident.