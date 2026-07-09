Algeria's Sonatrach says incident occurred at Arzew refinery, brought under control

An incident occurred at Algeria's Arzew refinery on Thursday, but it was brought under control with no reported injuries or fatalities, and production remains uninterrupted.

Reuters | Algerias Stateowned Energy Company Sonatrach Said An Incident Occurred At Am Local Time Gmt On Thursday At The Arzew Refinery | Updated: 09-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 18:30 IST
Algeria's Sonatrach says incident occurred at Arzew refinery, brought under control
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  • Country:
  • Algeria

​Algeria's state-owned ​energy ‌company Sonatrach said ​an incident occurred ‌at 2:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) on Thursday ‌at the Arzew ‌refinery, which was brought under control with no injuries ⁠or ​fatalities ⁠reported.

Sonatrach said fuel and ⁠lubricant production was not affected ​and supplies to the ⁠domestic market from the ⁠refinery continue ​uninterrupted, adding that it has ⁠launched an investigation into the ⁠cause ⁠of the incident.

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