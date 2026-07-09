Algeria's Sonatrach says incident occurred at Arzew refinery, brought under control
An incident occurred at Algeria's Arzew refinery on Thursday, but it was brought under control with no reported injuries or fatalities, and production remains uninterrupted.
- Country:
- Algeria
Algeria's state-owned energy company Sonatrach said an incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT) on Thursday at the Arzew refinery, which was brought under control with no injuries or fatalities reported.
Sonatrach said fuel and lubricant production was not affected and supplies to the domestic market from the refinery continue uninterrupted, adding that it has launched an investigation into the cause of the incident.