Cycling-Pogacar aces Tourmalet test to reclaim Tour de France lead

Tadej Pogacar reclaimed the overall lead in the Tour de France after a solo victory in the sixth stage, finishing two minutes and 42 seconds ahead of Jonas Vingegaard.

Reuters | Tadej Pogacars Attack During The Punishing Climb To Col Du Tourmalet Led Him To A Spectacular Solo Victory In Thursdays Sixth Stage Of The Tour De France As The Fourtime Champion Reclaimed The Overall Lead From Torstein Traeen Jonas Vingegaard Failed To Keep Up With Pogacar During The Ascent To Tourmalet And Finished A Distant Second | Updated: 09-07-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 21:07 IST
Cycling-Pogacar aces Tourmalet test to reclaim Tour de France lead
Tadej Pogacar
  • Country:
  • France

​Tadej Pogacar's attack during the punishing climb ‌to Col du Tourmalet led him to a spectacular solo victory in Thursday's ‌sixth stage of the Tour de ‌France as the four-time champion reclaimed the overall lead from Torstein Traeen. Jonas Vingegaard failed ⁠to ​keep ⁠up with Pogacar during the ascent to ⁠Tourmalet and finished a distant second, two ​minutes and 42 seconds behind.

Traeen suffered ⁠a crash during the descent from Tourmalet ⁠that ​derailed his attempt to close the gap with Pogacar, who now ⁠leads the hunt for his third straight ⁠Tour ⁠de France title.

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