Banxico minutes show light easing of inflation risks from US-Iran talks

Mexico's central bank, Banxico, held its benchmark interest rate at 6.50% after a unanimous vote, citing eased inflation risks due to US-Iran negotiations.

Reuters | Most Members Of Mexicos Central Bank Board Agreed In Their June Monetary Policy Meeting That Progress In Negotiations Between The Us And Iran Have Lightly Eased Inflation Risks Stemming From The War In The Middle East | Updated: 09-07-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 20:55 IST
Banxico minutes show light easing of inflation risks from US-Iran talks
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  • Country:
  • Mexico

​Most members ​of ‌Mexico's central ​bank board agreed in their ‌June monetary policy meeting that progress in negotiations between ‌the U.S. and Iran ‌have lightly eased inflation risks stemming from the war ⁠in ​the ⁠Middle East, minutes showed on ⁠Thursday.

The central bank, known ​as Banxico, voted unanimously ⁠on June 25 to hold ⁠its ​benchmark interest rate at 6.50%, beginning an ⁠anticipated pause after a final ⁠25-basis-point ⁠cut in May.

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