Banxico minutes show light easing of inflation risks from US-Iran talks
Mexico's central bank, Banxico, held its benchmark interest rate at 6.50% after a unanimous vote, citing eased inflation risks due to US-Iran negotiations.
- Country:
- Mexico
Most members of Mexico's central bank board agreed in their June monetary policy meeting that progress in negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have lightly eased inflation risks stemming from the war in the Middle East, minutes showed on Thursday.
The central bank, known as Banxico, voted unanimously on June 25 to hold its benchmark interest rate at 6.50%, beginning an anticipated pause after a final 25-basis-point cut in May.
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