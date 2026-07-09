Jitan Ram Manjhi Reviews MSME Growth Plans in Puducherry

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Jitan Ram Manjhi visited Puducherry on July 8 and 9 to review the implementation of key MSME schemes and called on government agencies, banks and industry stakeholders to strengthen support for small businesses through easier access to finance, technology, skill development and quality infrastructure.

During the visit, the Minister chaired a comprehensive review meeting attended by officials from the Ministry of MSME, the Government of Puducherry, the Development and Facilitation Office, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Coir Board, National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), SIDBI, the State Level Bankers' Committee and representatives of MSME associations.

The discussions focused on strengthening the MSME ecosystem in the Union Territory by improving awareness and increasing participation in several flagship government programmes designed to support enterprise development and employment generation.

Flagship schemes reviewed to improve implementation

Officials presented updates on the performance of major initiatives, including the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), PM Vishwakarma, the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), MSME Competitive (LEAN), MSME Sustainable (ZED), Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP), the Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme, the Intellectual Property Rights Scheme and the CHAMPIONS initiative.

Manjhi urged banks to improve institutional credit access for MSMEs, saying easier financing remains essential for business expansion, innovation and job creation. He also encouraged all stakeholders to work together to ensure government programmes reach a larger number of entrepreneurs and deliver greater benefits to the sector. The Minister said effective implementation of these schemes can strengthen local industries while helping businesses become more competitive in domestic and international markets.

Technology and quality infrastructure highlighted as priorities

As part of the visit, Manjhi toured the MSME Technology Centre in Puducherry, where he reviewed training facilities and production units equipped with advanced manufacturing technology. He interacted with trainees participating in technology-driven skill development programmes and inspected products manufactured using modern machinery.

The Minister said equipping young people with industry-relevant technical skills remains a priority for the Ministry, adding that MSME Technology Centres are playing an important role in creating a skilled workforce, strengthening manufacturing capabilities and supporting the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

He also visited the MSME Testing Station, where he reviewed quality assurance facilities and technical support services available to enterprises. Appreciating the station's contribution to quality certification, technical assistance and capacity building, Manjhi stressed the need to increase awareness of these services so that more MSMEs across Puducherry can improve product quality and strengthen their competitiveness.

The visit reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to building a stronger MSME ecosystem in Puducherry through better institutional support, improved access to finance, advanced technology, skill development and quality infrastructure.