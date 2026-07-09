Convoy carrying Russian fighters attacked in Mali, sources say

A Convoy Carrying Malian Soldiers And Fighters From The Russian Paramilitary Africa Corps Came Under Attack In Northern Mali On Thursday

A convoy carrying Malian ​soldiers and fighters from the Russian ​paramilitary Africa Corps came under ‌attack in ​northern Mali on Thursday, three security sources and a spokesperson for an armed group said. One of ‌the sources said the convoy was ferrying more than 200 Russian fighters and more than 100 Malian soldiers. A similar attack hit another military convoy ‌headed north earlier this week, the same person said.

The Al Qaeda affiliate ‌Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) and the Tuareg-led rebel group the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) staged attacks on army positions across Mali on Saturday, July 4. The convoy was heading towards ⁠the ​northern town of ⁠Anefis, where fighting has persisted since then, when it came under fire early on Thursday, the ⁠sources said.

A spokesperson for the FLA claimed responsibility for the attack. It is ​unclear whether JNIM was also involved. A spokesperson for Mali's military did ⁠not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Niger, a neighbour and ally to Mali, provided ⁠air ​support during the fighting, the three sources said. Niger's military could not be reached for comment.

The FLA and JNIM teamed up for a ⁠coordinated, high-profile operation in April that hit the airport in the capital Bamako and ⁠killed the ⁠defence minister. Africa Corps is backing Mali's military in the fight against insurgencies that have plagued the West African ‌country since 2012.