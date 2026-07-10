Tencent in talks to become AI startup Manus' largest shareholder, sources say
Tencent is in talks to become Manus' largest shareholder after Beijing ordered Meta to unwind its $2 billion acquisition of the AI startup.
- Country:
- China
Chinese gaming and internet company Tencent is in talks to become Manus' largest shareholder as investors seek alternatives after Beijing ordered Meta to unwind its $2 billion acquisition of the AI startup, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The Financial Times first reported Tencent's talks earlier in the day.
Tencent, together with Manus' original investors, including ZhenFund and HSG, are planning to buy the company back from Meta for no less than $2 billion, said one of the sources and a third person briefed on the matter. Tencent, Manus, Meta and the two investment firms did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.