Tencent in talks to become AI startup Manus' largest shareholder, sources say

Tencent is in talks to become Manus' largest shareholder after Beijing ordered Meta to unwind its $2 billion acquisition of the AI startup.

Reuters | Chinese Gaming And Internet Company Tencent Is In Talks To Become Manus Largest Shareholder As Investors Seek Alternatives After Beijing Ordered Meta To Unwind Its Billion Acquisition Of The Ai Startup | Updated: 10-07-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 09:28 IST
Tencent in talks to become AI startup Manus' largest shareholder, sources say
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Chinese gaming and internet company Tencent is in talks to become Manus' largest shareholder as investors ‌seek alternatives after Beijing ordered Meta to unwind ‌its $2 billion acquisition of the AI startup, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The ⁠Financial ​Times first ⁠reported Tencent's talks earlier in the day.

Tencent, together with ⁠Manus' original investors, including ZhenFund and HSG, are planning ​to buy the company back from Meta for ⁠no less than $2 billion, said one of the ⁠sources ​and a third person briefed on the matter. Tencent, Manus, Meta and the two investment ⁠firms did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for ⁠comment.

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