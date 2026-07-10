Meta submits reply to Govt on WhatsApp 'usernames' feature; MeitY examining response

Meta has submitted its reply to the central government regarding the proposed rollout of the WhatsApp "usernames" feature in India, sources told ANI. The response, received late on Wednesday night, is currently under examination by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

"A reply was received yesterday night from WhatsApp. It is under examination, as of now," sources familiar with the matter told ANI. The development follows MeitY's notice to Meta seeking a detailed explanation of the proposed feature. The government had also asked the company to put the rollout of the feature in India on hold until consultations are completed.

Last week, representatives of Meta met MeitY officials to discuss the government's concerns over the feature, sources said. During the meeting, ministry officials conveyed concerns related to privacy, safety and the possibility of misuse. The government had asked Meta to submit a detailed explanation of the feature within three days. The proposed "usernames" feature has raised concerns among internet users and cybersecurity experts, who fear it could enable impersonation by allowing cybercriminals to create usernames resembling those of individuals, organisations or government officials, thereby increasing the risk of fraud.

According to Meta, the username is an optional and unique identifier that users can choose for their WhatsApp account. Beginning with the "@" symbol, it allows users to receive messages or calls without sharing their phone number. The company said usernames are different from display names, which appear on user profiles and are not required to be unique. Usernames, however, are unique to each account.

Meta also said that users who do not have a person's phone number saved will see the username by default during direct messages, calls and group chats. It added that certain usernames will be reserved for businesses, governments and public figures and cannot be claimed by others. Government sources said authorities are examining the legal implications of the feature and the available legal mechanisms to address concerns, if required.

The government's review of Meta's response and the ongoing consultations are expected to determine the next course of action on the rollout of the WhatsApp "usernames" feature in India. (ANI)