Anyone who takes law into their own hands must face action: Shiv Sena MLC condemns Mahad incident

Political leaders on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on a senior administrative officer of Mahad Municipal Council, asserting that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands and that grievances should be addressed through legal channels. Shiv Sena MLC Murji Patel said strict legal action should be taken against those involved in the incident and emphasised that individuals cannot resort to unlawful means to settle disputes.

"No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. In my view, whoever committed this wrongful act should face legal action. Anyone who takes the law into their own hands must also be dealt with according to the law. If there is an issue, it should be addressed through the proper legal process," Patel said. BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar also condemned incidents where public representatives allegedly misbehave with officials, stating that such matters should be resolved through dialogue and appropriate channels.

"An incident where a public representative raises a hand against an official or uses abusive language--regardless of the issue at hand--is not the right way to handle things; such matters can be resolved through discussion. If an official acts arbitrarily or engages in discriminatory behaviour, the matter should be taken up with their superiors," Sagar said. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, the main accused in the alleged assault of doctors and nurses at Shastrinagar Hospital in Dombivli, is scheduled to be produced before the Kalyan Sessions Court on Friday.

Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday and later admitted to Thane Civil Hospital after complaints of high blood pressure. Police had sought permission for the court proceedings to be conducted through video conferencing, but the court directed that his personal presence was mandatory. The court had earlier clarified that no decision on police custody or judicial custody would be taken without Mhatre being physically produced before it.

The two-day police custody of the other three accused in the case is ending today, and they will also be produced before the court. The court hearing is expected to decide whether the police custody of the accused will be extended or whether they will be sent to judicial custody. Police are also likely to present details of additional evidence and information gathered during the ongoing investigation. (ANI)