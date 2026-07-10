Guatemala to Host IDB Group Annual Meetings in 2027

Guatemala will host the 2027 Annual Meetings of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group from 10 to 14 March 2027, bringing together government leaders, business executives, investors and development partners from around the world.

The Annual Meetings are the IDB Group's flagship event and rank among the largest economic and development gatherings in Latin America and the Caribbean. This year's meetings, held in Paraguay, attracted around 4,000 participants from 53 countries, including nearly 400 chief executives and 700 senior business leaders, with about half of all attendees representing the private sector. The 2027 event will provide Guatemala with an opportunity to showcase its economic potential, strengthen international partnerships and attract new investment.

Leaders Highlight Opportunities for Investment and Cooperation

IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn welcomed Guatemala's selection as host, describing the country as a valued partner of the institution. He said the meetings will bring together public and private sector leaders to strengthen cooperation, mobilise investment and leave a lasting legacy for Guatemala.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo said hosting the event would allow the country to welcome representatives from across Latin America, the Caribbean and other regions while encouraging regional dialogue and the exchange of experiences. He added that the gathering would help expand cooperation on shared economic and development challenges.

Minister of Public Finance and IDB Governor Jonathan Menkos said the event also recognises more than six decades of collaboration between Guatemala and the IDB Group, a partnership that has supported national development and strengthened the government's ability to meet the needs of its people.

Focus on AI, Resilience and Economic Growth

The 2027 gathering will include the 67th Annual Meeting of the IDB Board of Governors and the 41st Annual Meeting of the IDB Invest Board of Governors. Discussions will focus on key regional priorities, including responsible use of artificial intelligence, disaster resilience, risk management, productivity and sustainable economic growth.

Government officials, central bank governors, investors, civil society organisations and international development partners are expected to participate, creating opportunities to promote Guatemala's business environment, investment prospects and skilled workforce on the global stage. Preparations for the event are already underway following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the IDB Group and the Government of Guatemala to support planning for the 2027 meetings.