Assam Finance Minister presents State's Budget 2026-27; CM Sarma outlines focus on farmers, tea gardens, infrastructure push

Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Friday presented the State's Budget for 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly. "Over the last decade, Assam has moved from instability to peace, from neglect to national priority, and from uncertainty to decisive development. In this renewed term, our Government will build upon this strong foundation to make Assam a leading contributor to the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Assam," he said.

The Assam Finance Minister emphasised that the objective is to build a knowledge-driven Assam which progresses from hills and valleys to tea gardens. "Our objective is to build a productive, inclusive and knowledge-driven Assam -- an Assam that moves from flood vulnerability to climate resilience, from subsistence agriculture to high-value production, from conventional livelihoods to new opportunities in industry, entrepreneurship and the digital economy, and where every region, from the Brahmaputra Valley to the Barak Valley, from the hills to the tea gardens, has an equal stake in progress," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a X post, said that the State government aims to empower farmers with schemes and policies with special support for paddy, maize, and mustard procurement. "We will continue to empower our farmers with schemes and policies which aid in boosting their income. Special support for Paddy, maize and mustard procurement, dairy subsidy and assistance to pregnant tea garden workers will be continued and expanded," he said.

Sarma noted that the production of orthodox tea has grown to 8 crore kg in the last four years with tea garden-friendly schemes, and the State government targets to increase the production subsidy to Rs 15 per kilo and an export incentive of Rs 3 per kilo. "With our tea garden friendly schemes, production of orthodox tea has grown to 8 crore kg in the last 4 years. We are also increasing production subsidy to Rs 15/kg and an export incentive of Rs 3/kg," he said in a separate post.

Sarma noted that development work worth over Rs 55,000 crore is also underway in Assam to enhance connectivity across the rail, air, and road sectors. "Connectivity takes a new leap with our comprehensive infrastructure development plans. Work of over Rs 55,000cr is underway in Assam spanning rail, road and air connectivity," he said in a post.

The Chief Minister also noted that the State government will launch Asom Mala 4.0 to lay 800 km of roads over the next 5 years "Extending Proper connectivity across the State remains our priority. We will launch Asom Mala 4.0 to lay 800 km of roads over the next 5 years," he said in a separate post. (ANI)