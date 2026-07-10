SEBI expands investor awareness drive with 2 new corporate bond market videos

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has expanded its investor awareness initiative on the corporate bond market with the launch of two new educational videos, as part of its efforts to improve investor understanding and support broader participation in the debt market. SEBI said the initiative is aimed at deepening India's corporate bond market through investor awareness, issuer outreach and stakeholder engagement.

The programme was organised by SEBI in collaboration with Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) and other market intermediaries. According to SEBI, the videos explain the importance of understanding credit ratings and clarify the concepts of "dirty price" and "clean price" in corporate bonds to help investors better understand important aspects of bond investing before making investment decisions.

SEBI said the initiative forms part of its continuing efforts to deepen the corporate bond market by improving financial literacy and investor awareness. They expect that easier access to educational material will help investors better understand how the corporate bond market functions, enabling more informed participation while also encouraging greater engagement with debt market products over time.

With the latest launch, the investor awareness initiative now comprises eight videos dedicated to the corporate bond market. SEBI had earlier released four videos during the inaugural programme on February 4, 2026, followed by two more during an Issuer Outreach Programme held in Mumbai on June 12, 2026. The latest additions build on this series as part of the regulator's continuing investor education programme. The videos are available on the SEBI Investor website and can be accessed under the "Video Based Learning Modules → Bonds" section: https://investor.sebi.gov.in/inv_aware_edu_videos.html. (ANI)