China temporarily bans helium exports as US-Iran tensions flare again

China has imposed a temporary export ban on helium, a critical gas for chip manufacturing, amid concerns of new shortages triggered by the resumption of military conflict in the Middle East.

Reuters | China Announced On Friday A Temporary Export Ban On Helium | Updated: 10-07-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 15:34 IST
China temporarily bans helium exports as US-Iran tensions flare again
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

China announced on ‌Friday a temporary export ban on helium, effective immediately,as resumption of military conflict in the Middle East threatens ‌to trigger new shortages of the gas critical ‌for chip manufacturing. Earlier this year, the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran led to helium shortages, disrupting companies globally, including in China, where ⁠the ​AI industry ⁠increasingly relies on domestic chips for training and running AI ⁠models. Helium is essential for heat management in semiconductor ​production. The helium ban is the latest example ⁠of Beijing seeking to prevent domestic shortages of critical materials ⁠by ​curbing exports. Previously, it imposed similar measures on fuel, fertilisers and sulphuric acid. China is also ⁠looking to boost domestic chip manufacturing capacity and reduce the ⁠industry's ⁠dependence on cutting-edge Nvidia semiconductors that fall under U.S. export controls.

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