Rishihood University Students Secure Paid AI & Project Management Internships with US-Based Pertech Industries

PNN New Delhi [India], July 10: Reinforcing its commitment to experiential and industry-integrated learning, Rishihood University has announced that four of its students have secured prestigious paid internships with Pertech Industries Inc., a US-based healthcare technology company developing next-generation AI-powered medical solutions.

The selected students - Sourabh Pal (B.Tech Computer Science & Data Science), Udit Jain (B.Tech Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence), Yash Kumar (B.Tech Computer Science & Data Science), and Kashish Chhabra (BBA Entrepreneurship) will work on cutting-edge projects spanning artificial intelligence, healthcare technology, machine learning research, and project management. Each student will receive a stipend of up to USD 500-750 per month (approximately ₹50,000 per month) during the internship. The opportunity emerged from the Global Circuit International Hackathon, hosted by Rishihood University in collaboration with international partners. The hackathon brought together participants from multiple countries to solve real-world healthcare challenges using emerging technologies. Working on AI-driven ECG analysis and cardiac health solutions, Rishihood students impressed industry leaders with their technical excellence, innovation, and ability to develop deployable solutions under tight timelines.

Among the selected students, Sourabh Pal, a B.Tech student in Computer Science and Engineering with a specialization in Data Science (CS DS), will be contributing as an AI/ML Intern, developing intelligent ECG analysis systems capable of detecting cardiac abnormalities using machine learning and signal processing techniques. His work includes data preprocessing, feature engineering, model development, validation, and deployment on real-world biomedical datasets. Udit Jain, a B.Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, has been placed as an AI/ML Research Contractor. He will be designing and optimizing advanced machine learning algorithms, conducting computational experimentation, and contributing to research-driven engineering workflows for healthcare applications. He works alongside an international team of engineers and researchers to build scalable AI systems for medical technology.

Yash Kumar, who pursued B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering with a specialization in Data Science (CS DS) at Rishihood, got placed as an AI/ML Intern and is focused on developing artificial intelligence solutions using single-lead ECG signals. His responsibilities include analysing clinical datasets, building machine learning and deep learning models, and improving AI performance for real-world healthcare applications while collaborating closely with technical mentors. Representing the School of Entrepreneurship, Kashish Chhabra has joined Pertech Industries as a Project Manager. She is responsible for research on healthcare technologies, project coordination, market analysis, and supporting product development, demonstrating how entrepreneurial thinking and business leadership play a critical role in technology-driven innovation.

Sahil Aggarwal, Founder of Rishihood University, shares:"At Rishihood University, we believe education must extend beyond classrooms into solving real-world challenges. These internships with Pertech Industries are a testament to what happens when students are empowered through experiential learning, interdisciplinary collaboration, and global industry engagement. We are proud to see our students applying their knowledge to cutting-edge healthcare innovations and representing the university on an international platform." For all four students, the internships provide hands-on exposure to solving real-world healthcare challenges by integrating artificial intelligence, engineering, research, and product development.

The internships also highlight Rishihood University's emphasis on challenge-based learning, where students work directly with industry partners to solve meaningful problems. By connecting academic learning with real-world application, the university continues to prepare students for emerging careers in artificial intelligence, healthcare technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation. As global demand for AI-driven healthcare solutions continues to grow, the success of these students reflects the strength of Rishihood University's innovation ecosystem and its mission to nurture future-ready leaders capable of creating meaningful impact across industries.

About: Rishihood UniversityRishihood University is reimagining higher education as a force for national transformation. It shapes learners for personal growth, professional excellence, and public impact in an industry-integrated, values-first learning environment. With an interdisciplinary approach that integrates technology, entrepreneurship, design, mental wellness, and public policy, Rishihood aims to create a new generation of conscious professionals. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)